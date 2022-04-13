Cause of Murfreesboro Pike business fire under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at two commercial businesses early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 2107 Murfreesboro Pike around 2:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the strip mall-type business.

Firefighters forcibly entered the building and extinguished the flames that had spread to the two of the businesses.

“Crews made an amazing stop and were able to keep the fire from spreading further and damaging other parts of the building.” Nashville Fire Spokesperson Kendra Looney said.

No one reported any injuries.

