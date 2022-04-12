Women petition to keep man charged with assault from parole hearing

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -A petition with more than 1,000 signatures and counting is now making its way through local Facebook groups. The petition put together by five women is pushing to deny parole to a man now in jail for assault and sexual battery.

Williamson County Court records show that 39-year-old Clifford Brown is now in jail for assault. But in a few weeks, Brown is scheduled for a parole hearing, parole five women are working to make sure he doesn’t get.

“Thinking about the possibility that he might actually get out on parole and he is going to know that I have done this is really scary,” Petition Creator LeAnn Lewis said.

The fear is now pushing LeAnn Lewis and four other women to create a petition against the release of 39-year-old Clifford Brown.

“I feel like this is the first time he is actually going to possibly be held accountable, and the idea that he is going to walk out with five months served potentially is just sickening to me,” Lewis said.

Court records show that Brown is currently in jail for assaulting one of the five women involved with the petition that woman, asked not to be named.

Lewis is working with the four other women to collect signatures online.

“I really felt compelled to step in and try to make this happen and try to make sure he serves his time, Lewis said.”

The online petition created now has more than 1,000 signatures from people pushing to keep brown behind bars.

“I’ve just been sharing with community pages; local community pages and I guess I was surprised at first by how quickly it picked up traction. But honestly, it’s relevant to people here,” Lewis said.

With now more than 1,400 signatures, Lewis hopes their petition makes a difference.

