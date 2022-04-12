Sheriff’s Office: Possible armed male in neighborhood near Gallatin golf course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to be on the lookout for a male possible armed in the area near Long Hollow Golf Course.

The sheriff’s office said a black male with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt was last seen in the area of the golf course and may have went into a nearby neighborhood. The sheriff’s office said the man is possibly armed.

This occurred shortly after Gallatin Police reported a City of Gallatin truck was stolen in that area after a reported crash there.

Gallatin Police said the 2015 white Chevrolet truck with City of Gallatin logos on the doors was taken by two people and was traveling on Vietnam Veterans Parkway toward Interstate 65.

The sheriff’s office said if you see anyone matching that description, do not approach and contact Sumner County ECC at 615-451-3838. If you know anything about the stolen truck, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

