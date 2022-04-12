Advertisement

Probation Parole Officers donate nearly 100 Easter baskets to children


Probation Parole Officers at TDOC donated Easter baskets to children.
Probation Parole Officers at TDOC donated Easter baskets to children.(TDOC)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Probation Parole Officers in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s District 51 office donated nearly 100 Easter baskets to boys and girls in Columbia.

Staff purchased and assembled family-sized Easter baskets filled with egg dying kits, puzzles, playdough, toys, and candy. The baskets were donated to The Family Center, a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

District Director Crystal Gray said she was humbled by the experience and is thankful to have a team so willing to give back to the community.

“As probation parole officers, we understand the important role family plays in a person’s life. Anytime we can help bring happiness or support to the families in our community – that’s a good day in our book,” Gray said in a statement.

The Family Center provides immediate hands-on assistance, particularly with crises stemming from poverty. The center focuses on restoring stability and teaching families how to solve problems, instead of solving problems for them.

