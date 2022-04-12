Probation Parole Officers donate nearly 100 Easter baskets to children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Probation Parole Officers in the Tennessee Department of Correction’s District 51 office donated nearly 100 Easter baskets to boys and girls in Columbia.

Staff purchased and assembled family-sized Easter baskets filled with egg dying kits, puzzles, playdough, toys, and candy. The baskets were donated to The Family Center, a non-profit dedicated to empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

District Director Crystal Gray said she was humbled by the experience and is thankful to have a team so willing to give back to the community.

“As probation parole officers, we understand the important role family plays in a person’s life. Anytime we can help bring happiness or support to the families in our community – that’s a good day in our book,” Gray said in a statement.

The Family Center provides immediate hands-on assistance, particularly with crises stemming from poverty. The center focuses on restoring stability and teaching families how to solve problems, instead of solving problems for them.

