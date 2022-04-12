Nashville SC players get first look at GEODIS Park pitch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville SC players got their first look at the pitch of GEODIS Park for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The team held its first practice at the stadium. Nashville SC’s first home game will be May 1 vs. Philadelphia.

Season ticket holders also got to come to the stadium to have a look at their teams and seats.

“It’s really important for fans. You have your seat and your place and your parts of the stadium where you’ll bring your son, your wife or friends and create those memories. I think that’s what we built here. We built that place to create memories, fans and that just lifts the club even higher than we’ve been so far,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said on Tuesday.

The home opener on May 1 vs. Philadelphia begins at 3 p.m. and will be nationally televised.

Parking could be an issue at GEODIS Park.

The stadium, the largest soccer-specific facility in the United States with more than 30,000 seats, is wedged into the Fairgrounds next to the Fairgrounds Speedway. There are 11 parking lots on site with the possibility of up to 8,000 parking spaces both on and off site that can be purchased through the team.

It’s recommended to carpool or use rideshare services to access the stadium to avoid parking problems.

