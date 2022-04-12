Nashville Nursing student charged after using patient’s credit card

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville nursing student was charged Wednesday after stealing the identity of one of her patients.

The Hendersonville Police Department said in March, they had received a report related to the Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards in Hendersonville that had been stolen while the victim was hospitalized in Nashville.

Authorities said after these cards were stolen, they were used for numerous fraudulent transactions in Nashville and Hendersonville.

Further investigation of these incidents revealed the identification of a nursing student, Kerwenlie Paul, 22, of Nashville. While she was serving in a role where she was helping provide care for the victim, Paul stole the victim’s credit card and made each of the fraudulent transactions.

Officials said Paul was a nursing student who had been in a nursing program since 2020 and had worked at multiple hospitals in Middle Tennessee.

Paul has been charged with the Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person and was booked into the Sumner County Jail with a $3,000 bond. She is set to appear before Sumner County Sessions Court in mid-May.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims involved in the case and asked that anyone with information on this case or who may have been a victim of a similar crime report that information to Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303.

