MPHD to provide educational resources for Black Maternal Health Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Public Health Department has lined up several educational events for Black Maternal Health Week, which began Monday. Throughout the week, MPHD will share and highlight educational resources for new and expecting mothers.

According to the CDC, Black women are more than twice as likely to experience pregnancy-related deaths than the national average. From 2007 to 2016, the CDC reported that there were 16.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 births.

For Black women, there were 40.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 births, with cardiovascular conditions accounting for the highest percentage of those deaths. MPHD provides resources to decrease pregnancy-related deaths in women, especially focusing on Black women.

This will feature several events in Nashville, both virtually and in person. Live virtual discussions on the role of doulas and midwives and the role of fathers in the health of new mothers will be hosted by Birth Manifesta.

Here are the events for Black Maternal Health Week. (MPHD)

On Tuesday several representatives from MPHD will attend Senator London Lamar’s Doula Day on the Hill. This event is designed to give state legislators, doulas, and partners a chance to learn more about the role and importance of a doula in birthing.

In addition, two separate community-based discussions will be held on Thursday focused on maternal health.

MPHD Maternal Child and Adolescent Health Director and Nashville Strong Babies Project Director D’Yuanna Allen-Robb will serve as a panelist in a virtual discussion with March of Dimes Tennessee about maternal health issues.

Along with a community conversation, a celebration of motherhood hosted by Birth Manifesta. The celebration will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, April 14th at the Honey Alexander Center at 2400 Clifton Avenue.

Black Maternal Health Week happens in April together with National Minority Health Month. Metro Council voted to approve a resolution on April 5 saying that April 11-April 17 is Black Maternal Health Week.

