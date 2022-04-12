More flooding is possible on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Portions of Middle Tennessee saw over an inch of rain with this morning’s strong thunderstorms. As usual with that small amount of rain, some areas saw some minor flooding.

With a First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday, more flooding is possible.

Check out this video from the Richland Creek area this morning. It shows the area near the creek this morning dealing with that flooding. The river briefly went into the Minor flood stage as the heavy rain came through.

River levels across the region. (WSMV)

Looking at river levels across the region. Most of our streams are well within their banks this afternoon. However, a few could get back into the minor flood stage with our next round of heavy rain Wednesday.

We are under a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. (WSMV)

We are under a First Alert Weather Day again Wednesday as more thunderstorms move in.

Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and more flooding are possible.

While we’re dry the remainder of the day today, double-check that your storm drains and gutters are clear of debris so everything can properly runoff.

