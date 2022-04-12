Metro transforming Donelson into walkable village with new sidewalks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been the community’s vision to transform Donelson into a walkable village.

There’s been a project in the works since 2010 to build a sidewalk spanning nearly a half a mile from Old Lebanon Pike to McGavock Pike.

“As development happens, and it continues to happen, you will have the ability then to be able to safely walk to the train station, walk to restaurants and walk to shop,” Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse said. “This portion of the sidewalk is the true main artery in the entire community.”

Cindy Goddard owns property along Old Lebanon Pike and Graylynn Drive. She said this portion of town isn’t meant for walking.

“People that in Donelson know this area right here, this is not where you walk. We’ve spent millions on the greenway. If you want to walk, go walking on the greenway,” Goddard said.

Syracuse said the sidewalk will be 8 feet wide and will cost about $3.8 million.

Goddard is upset about crews replacing the 6-foot-wide sidewalk in front of her property.

“We have maybe 5-6 people a month walking on the road,” Goddard said. “It’s not a safe place to walk anyway with the traffic and I just don’t feel it’s necessary to spend money to do that right now.”

Syracuse said 80% of the project is funded by federal dollars.

Metro will be improving the sidewalks at the intersections of Graylynn Drive and McGavock Pike with ADA ramps, crosswalk markings and pedestrian signals.

“We are finally in the right of way acquisition phase which is basically ensuring that we have enough room in order to put this sidewalk in with a separating grass strip, furnishing zone where the poles can go, brand new storm water infrastructure, the works,” Syracuse said.

Construction should start sometime in 2023.

