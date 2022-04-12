Metro Police investigate shooting at Hermitage apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Hermitage on Tuesday morning.

The shooting call came just before 8 a.m. That’s when police said an unidentified suspect made entry into an unit at an apartment complex at 3501 Andrew Jackson Way. Police said someone inside the home shot the suspect.

Police are looking into the incident as a possible case of self-defense, however, it is very early in the investigation.

The condition of the people involved was not released by the police at this time.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.