Metro PD: 4 high school students arrested for breaking into concession stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested four high school students for breaking into the football field concession stand at Bellevue Middle School on Monday morning.

Police charged four Hillwood High School students with criminal trespassing and loitering during school hours and took them to Juvenile detention.

Police said a male 16-year-old student was in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Police charged that student with possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia as well.

Police also found marijuana on two of the students.

