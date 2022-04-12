Advertisement

Metro PD: 4 high school students arrested for breaking into concession stand


Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested four high school students for breaking into the football field concession stand at Bellevue Middle School on Monday morning.

Police charged four Hillwood High School students with criminal trespassing and loitering during school hours and took them to Juvenile detention.

Police said a male 16-year-old student was in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Police charged that student with possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia as well.

Police also found marijuana on two of the students.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV escaped juvenile prisoner captured in GA
Escaped juvenile prisoner captured in GA
On Tuesday, the Country Music Association announced the lineup for the event taking place from...
CMA Fest Lineup Announced
Car stuck in flooded roadway in Millersville
Heavy rain causes flooding throughout Middle Tennessee
Police are investigating a fatal shooting inside of a Hermitage apartment complex.
Metro Police investigate shooting at Hermitage apartment complex