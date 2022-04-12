Officer threatened at gunpoint as juvenile prisoner escapes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a juvenile prisoner who escaped custody after being taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Monday evening.

Nashville Fire Department officials told News4 crews were transporting a patient from the Juvenile Justice Center to the hospital. The patient was accompanied by a guard and was restrained at the wrist and ankles.

As crews began to unload the patient at the hospital, the patient managed to free themselves from the restraints and begin to run toward a nearby intersection where an SUV was waiting.

The guard chased the patient and attempted to subdue him until the patient told the occupant of the vehicle to “get the gun”. The occupant of the vehicle brandished a weapon and the patient got into the SUV and fled the scene.

The identity of the prisoner has not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

