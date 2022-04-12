Heavy rain causes flooding throughout Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tuesday morning commute was met with a steady downpour, lightning and subsequent thunder, as well as flooded roadways across Middle Tennessee.

Davidson County was under a flood advisory for most of the morning and will remain on flood watch until 2:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras caught multiple incidents on Tuesday morning. One vehicle slid into the tree line on Briley Parkway in North Nashville and I-24 saw several wrecks in Antioch and La Vergne. Cars were sliding off the interstates in every direction during the morning commute.

As the rains continued, a number of counties warned their residents of flooded roadways. Smokey Barn News reported on a vehicle that had become submerged in Millersville. The driver attempted to make it through some standing water on Williamson Road and Willow Creek but ended up stuck. The driver escaped unharmed.

TEMPORARY RD CLOSURE MILLERSVILLE

Williamson Road at Willow Creek in Millersville is currently closed due to an accident and flooding. Millersville Police advised citizens to watch for flash flooding and drive with caution. The driver escaped without injury official said. pic.twitter.com/2uUd7Ji0yw — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) April 12, 2022

Smyrna Police sent an alert to residents just before 9 a.m. about flooded roads in the area, also urging drivers to not attempt to drive through standing water.

Smyrna PD reported high water on Old Nashville Highway and Genie Lane, and Rock Springs underneath I-24 at Blair Street, to name a few.

Heads up, Smyrna! Turn around, don't drown:



SB lane Old Nashville Hwy just past Genie Lane, closed

Sam Ridley (WB) at Old Nashville, right lane closed

Rock Springs at I-24 underpass & at Blair, high water

Hazelwood at Hart, high water

Walnut at Avondale, high water — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) April 12, 2022

Mt. Juliet Police also sent out flood advisories to residents on Tuesday morning as the line of storms made its way through the region later in the morning.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement always advise drivers to avoid flooded areas. As a reminder, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

We are under a flood warning in Davidson County until 2:30pm right now from @NWSNashville. #TurnAroundDontDrown — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) April 12, 2022

