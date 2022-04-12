First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers remain and taper off by afternoon

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS A STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO BRING THE CHANCE FOR MORE SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE MID-STATE

Showers and storms continue to move through the Mid-State this morning, though they are expected to decrease in coverage and become more isolated as we head into the afternoon.

It is not a bad idea to keep the umbrella with you today, but we will find much more dry time and even a little sunshine in the afternoon. It is going to be a warm Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm late with lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as another strong cold front approaches the Mid-State. However, this round of severe weather is not expected until late in the evening and overnight.

During the day, passing showers or storms are possible, but we should find plenty of dry time with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s again. As the cold front approaches Wednesday evening we’re expecting a line of heavy showers and strong to severe storms to move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Any thunderstorm could bring damaging wind, small hail and even a tornado or two. With these storms happening overnight, it is important to make sure you have a way to be alerted to incoming severe weather when you are sleeping.

Some of those storms may linger into very early Thursday morning, but we will quickly dry out for the afternoon with highs near 70. More sunshine will break through the clouds and we go through the day Thursday.

Friday looks nice with highs in the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking another weak storm system which will try and bring us a passing shower both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will range from the mid to lower 70s.

A few more showers return on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.