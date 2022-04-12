Egg prices are up as people prepare for Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Business owners told News4 Tuesday that egg prices have significantly increased around this time of year.

As egg prices soar, easter celebrations may be a little pricey this year. Recent reports show that the U.S. inflation rate jumped to 8.5% in March, the highest since the ‘80s.

Experts say the rise in egg prices results from inflation and highly infectious bird flu.

“Everything is double what it was a year or two ago,” said Robert Schrock, Owner of City Limits Bakery & Cafe in Bellevue.

Schrock says last month he paid $40 for a 30-dozen egg cases. But most recently, he purchased the same amount for a little more than $90.

“We bake all of our eggs here fresh for the sandwiches. Eggs have gone all the way up. We grill our chicken and cook it here. We have big chicken breasts that we cut up to make our chicken salads. So, we have fresh chicken, and everything has gone through the roof,” explained Schrock.

Real eggs aren’t the only items with a new price tag. Josh Leach Sr., President of the Leach Foundation,

is gearing up for the 9th annual community Easter Egg Hunt at the South Inglewood Park Community Center.

“We noticed that the real eggs are a little higher this year. So, we will not be dipping any real eggs. Instead, we use all plastic eggs, which I have over 5,000, but even those went up,” said Leach.

Leach plans to have more than 200 Easter baskets at the annual egg hunt despite the high cost. The event will kick off Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.