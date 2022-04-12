2020 murderer sentenced to 15 years in prison for gun possession charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday for possessing a stolen firearm while being a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on Feb. 5, 2018, Lee Allen Mayhew, 45, of Nashville, was arrested by officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department after he was found to be a passenger in a car stopped for traffic violation.

Officials arrested Mayhew for criminal impersonation after he produced identification for another person.

According to court officials, upon inspection of the vehicle, the officer found a Sig Sauer rifle and ammunition in the trunk, which had previously been stolen in Robertson County. Mayhew later admitted that the rifle was his.

Last month, Mayhew pleaded guilty to the charge and was found at sentencing to be an armed career criminal, based on four prior convictions, according to United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.

Wildasin said according to the plea agreement; the 15-year sentence will run concurrently with any sentence received from charges pending in Georgia, where Mayhew was charged in Oct. 2020 with the murder of a 52-year-old woman after breaking into her home and stealing her car.

When the incident occurred, court officials said Mayhew was on pre-trial release from the firearms charge in Tennessee and had failed to appear for a hearing the week before.

Wildasin said Mayhew would be transferred to the State of Georgia later for further proceedings.

