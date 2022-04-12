CMA Fest Lineup Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lineup is in for this year’s CMA Fest.

On Tuesday, the Country Music Association announced the lineup for the event taking place from June 9 to 12. Unfortunately, organizers had to postpone the event for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The artists will be performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville this year. In addition, the following country music stars will take the stage at the Nissan Stadium stage this year.

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Russell Dickerson

Alan Jackson

Lady A

Parker McCollum

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Zac Brown Band

The following artists will be performing on The Chevy Riverfront Stage, which will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.,

Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White and Lainey Wilson.

The following artists will be performing on Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, which will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.,

Rodney Atkins feat. Rod + Rose, Chris Bandi, Chayce Beckham, Shy Carter, Ashley Cooke, Adam Doleac, Sara Evans, Carter Faith, Filmore, Ryan Griffin, Caylee Hammack, Laine Hardy, High Valley, Willie Jones, Kidd G, Love & Theft, Chase Matthew, Kylie Morgan, David Nail, Jerrod Niemann, Drew Parker, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, The Red Clay Strays, Runaway June, Sister Hazel, Caitlyn Smith, Conner Smith, Brittney Spencer, Thompson Square and Hailey Whitters.

The following artists will be performing on Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, which will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.,

Cooper Alan, Kassi Ashton, Frankie Ballard, Laci Kaye Booth, Tyler Booth, Country Comeback Tour, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon, Tiera Kennedy, King Calaway, Chrissy Metz, Jamie O’Neal, Meghan Patrick, Frank Ray, Restless Road, Reyna Roberts, Lily Rose, SEAFORTH, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Wicks, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson, Darryl Worley, Chase Wright and Michelle Wright.

The following artists will be performing on Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza, which will be open each day from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,

After Midtown, Roman Alexander, Abby Anderson, Avery Anna, BEXAR, Tyler Braden, Allie Colleen, Spencer Crandall, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Ian Flanigan, Jordan Fletcher, Ray Fulcher, Aaron Goodvin, Alex Hall, Noah Hicks, Jake Hoot, Andrew Jannakos, Caroline Jones, Kat & Alex, Erin Kinsey, Trea Landon, Triston Marez, Dylan Marlowe, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Catie Offerman, Robyn Ottolini, Teddy Robb, Jordan Rowe, RVSHVD, Sean Stemaly, Tebey, Temecula Road, Tigirlily and Lauren Weintraub.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world. Now we’re two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June.”

While the lineups are subject to change, all outdoor daytime stages will be free and open to the public. Additional nighttime concerts at Ascend Amphitheater and Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center are expected to be announced in the following weeks.

Anyone interested in tickets, CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

