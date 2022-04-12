Clarksville family presented ‘The House that Legends Built’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Habitat for Humanity for Montgomery County dedicated home to a Clarksville family Saturday with the help of supporters and volunteers.

Maria Padro Santana, Batolo Figueroa, and their daughter Alondra are all hardworking people who live in Clarksville. The Richardson Street home was gifted to them fully funded by sponsor Legends Bank and built by Gabe and Erica Ramos of David Wyles Construction.

Legends Bank nicknamed the home ‘The House that Legends Built.’ While construction was underway, team members volunteered alongside the partner family on many projects, such as installing insulation and building a ramp for the family.

Santana family receive new home (Habitat for Humanity)

The home’s land was donated to Habitat for Humanity by the City of Clarksville and is the last of five plots of land used to build Habitat homes on Richardson Street.

“We thank all of you for building our home,” Santana said. “We really appreciate everything all of you have done for us.”

The couple completed 500 hours of sweat equity to be eligible for an affordable mortgage through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.

“We are honored to participate in this,” Legends Bank President Tommy Bates commented during the ceremony. “We’re not just bankers – we’re community bankers. We’re here to make loans, help businesses, to help people get into homes. Those are financial transactions. This is special because we get to help build your home. That’s more meaningful.”

Legends Bank is the first Clarksville community bank to fund a Habitat home build in Clarksville-Montgomery County fully.

