Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

