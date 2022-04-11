WCS parents share their concerns for the looming potential of school closure

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – As the Williamson County School Board meeting on Monday, April 18th nears, one group of parents told News4 their concerns about why they believe the school should remain open.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden announced at the beginning of April that he plans to recommend closing Discovery Virtual, a virtual school experience, at the school board meeting on April 18th.

Information about the possible closing was sent to Discovery staff and families on Monday. The main reason for the closure was that there were not enough students to attend.

In response to the news of the school closure, parents formed a Facebook group called “Save Discovery Virtual,” where parents shared their thoughts on why the school should remain open.

“In the buildings, the distractions seem to be never-ending, not to mention the time wasted transitioning between classes, etc. Those things don’t exist in this format,” said parent Kristy Branson to News4. “The teachers and kids stay focused, there is no one in the room with them distracting them, there are no disruptions, they can just do their learning and do their work and move on.”

Initially, WCS officials said they created Discovery K-8 a year earlier than anticipated due to the state of Tennessee required a fully online school rather than an online learning program for the 2021-22 school year.

Branson said she has three kids who all attend Discovery Virtual and that the experience had been nothing but positive for her children. She added that a positive of the school is helping children receive an extra explanation, reinforcement, and more when allowing students to slow down and understand the curriculum.

Other parents like Stephanie Jarboe said they have been facing challenges finding a virtual learning alternative in Tennessee.

“I understand that the ‘in-district’ option may have been the best choice in the initial consideration for Discovery Virtual,” Jarboe told News4. “Since Discovery Virtual was still opening amid a COVID response for online learning and multiple, uncertain factors were determining personal choice. Presently, during this transitional time, I would imagine there is new data in the state of TN to be calculated and considered.”

Jarboe said the best online option she had found for her two students is hundreds of miles away from her location.

“I have loved being part of my children’s daily learning, reinforcing and supplementing from home, and ensuring they get the most out of each lesson,” Jarboe said to News4. “It has been amazing to see my children learn and grow right from our couch! I can say that Discovery Virtual has been an all-around great fit for both of my children and our family, and I have been thrilled to be a part of it and hope to continue to be!”

WCS district officials said they would help work with staff members for placements for the upcoming school year. Parents were also encouraged to work with Discovery Principal Dr. Kari Miller if they needed support or guidance.

