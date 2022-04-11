Start planning for 2024 solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -In August of 2017, Middle Tennessee was in the path of a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. For a few minutes, the clear sunny sky that afternoon quickly turned dark as the moon completely blocked out the sun.

Our next total solar eclipse is coming up on April 8, 2024. This one won’t come through Middle Tennessee but the path of totality. What we experienced in 2017 will be a short few hours’ drive to the west or north. If you want to see this one, start planning your trip now.

Here’s the projected path for the 2024 eclipse. The eclipse starts in Southwest Texas, works through central Arkansas, then through portions of the Midwest before wrapping up in Northern New England.

Experts say the 2024 eclipse will be even better than 2017. The 2024 eclipse will cross more large cities than in 2017. And over 31 million people live in the path of the 2024 eclipse versus 13 million during the last one.

