Regular unleaded gas prices drop eight cents in past week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee continue a downward trend, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On average gas prices across the state fell by nearly eight cents in the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.89 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.21 more than one year ago.

“Gas prices are continuing to fall across the state, providing much needed relief at the pump for Tennesseans,” AAA – The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a news release. “If oil prices remain below $100 per barrel we can expect to see additional drops in pump prices again this week.”

According to AAA, 86% of Tennessee gas stations now have prices below $4.00 per gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.59 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are now $4.19. All metro areas in the state now have a metro average below $4 per gallon.

The cost of gasoline has continued to slide due to failing oil prices. The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves. Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.11, which is seven cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago and $1.25 more than a year ago.

The Clarksville market is the least expensive metro market at $3.81 per gallon, followed by Kingsport ($3.82) and Chattanooga ($3.83). The most expensive metro markets are Memphis ($3.93) and Knoxville and Morristown, both $3.99 per gallon.

