Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Clarksville

Clarksville Police logo
Clarksville Police logo(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash from Sunday night.

According to CPD, a motorcyclist was traveling east on Tiny Town Road onto Hollingwood Blvd. around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, when the operator failed to negotiate the curve due to excessive speed. The motorcycle hit the curb and the operator was launched from the bike and into the trees.

The motorcyclist was transported to Tennova Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

CPD continues to investigate the incident. News4 will update as more information is made available.

