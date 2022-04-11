Advertisement

New resolution to stop outside trash from coming into Middle Point Landfill


A resolution may help this one landfill in Rutherford County keep from growing.
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -There’s a new push to cut down on trash being dumped into the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County.

When News4 spoke with Meredith Kermicle last July, one thing she mentioned was her frustration with how much trash gets dumped into Rutherford County from other places.

“Rutherford County is growing at a huge pace, there’s no way that we can keep taking in trash from 27 other, 34 or however many counties, it’s just not workable anymore,” Kermicle said.

It’s a problem board member Donna Barrett’s heard too.

“Currently with my Central Tennessee Board, those counties are Rutherford, Cannon, Coffee and Warren counties. As it stands now, 70% of the garbage coming into the Middle Point Landfill, which is in my region, comes from outside of those four counties,” Barrett said.

Thursday, Barrett introduced a resolution at the Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Board meeting to prohibit the acceptance of trash from outside counties, including Davidson.

This comes two months after the board voted to again deny the expansion of the Middle Point Landfill, a fight that is still in litigation.

With this new resolution, officials hope it’ll improve the amount of trash within the landfill by attempting to reduce 25% of the number of solid waste facilities produced.

Lawmakers discuss new resolution for Rutherford Co. landfill

“We have long been of the mindset to bury the trash and forget about it. My personal approach and what I think is dictated from the state level is that we need to find---more and more need to go through recycling, and source diversion. The landfill needs to be the last resort,” Barrett said.

News4 reached out to Republic Services for comment and is waiting to hear back.

A public hearing will be held on April 25 at 6 p.m. at the next Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board meeting to determine if this resolution shall pass.

