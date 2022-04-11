Murfreesboro Police implement new 911 Call Center technology

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Emergency Communication Center announced Thursday that they would begin to utilize new technology for their 911 call Center.

Officials said the Murfreesboro ECC is one of the first 911 Centers in Tennessee to implement CueHit PowerEngage. This new technology helps track citizen satisfaction and solicit feedback after making a call to the ECC.

One of the new features is text messaging to contact some 911 and non-emergency callers who have recently reported or been involved in specific incidents.

Officials said text messages could be sent out hours or days after a call for service asking citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the Murfreesboro 911 Center.

“It is important for us to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those who have recently called 911,” said Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell. “CueHit PowerEngage gives us access to citizen feedback in near real-time. The technology allows us to continually recognize the amount of compassion, patience, and calmness our 911 operators exhibit daily. Plus, provide insights into areas where we can improve the services we provide to our community.”

Authorities added that not everyone would receive a survey, and citizens that do not want to participate can not respond. The surveys are also not to be used to report any emergencies, request other non-emergency assistance, or file a complaint.

