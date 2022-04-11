Advertisement

Meharry Medical College tenure professor dies Friday


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College Department Chair Doctor Gwinnett McGhee Ladson passed away Friday.

Dr. Ladson was an obstetrician and gynecologist at the Meharry Clinic who also served as Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Meharry Medical College for eight years.

Officials have not released the nature of Dr. Ladson’s death.

A 1984 graduate of Meharry Medical College, Dr. Ladson was also a tenured professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“In honor of her care and service, she was prominently featured in the Nashville International Airport. She was delighted when her patients would send her photos of children she had delivered standing in front of the display,” Meharry officials said on Twitter.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Ladson’s family asked to send contributions to Meharry Medical College: Dr. Gwinnett McGhee Ladson, MD ‘84 Endowed Scholarship.

