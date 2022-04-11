Man found dead in hotel parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot overnight.

According to police, a man was found dead on the ground in the parking lot of the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel early Monday morning. The call for a shooting went out just before midnight. The man was found next to a parked vehicle.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Homicide investigation underway at an airport hotel (WSMV)

