Man found dead in hotel parking lot

MNPD is investigating a shooting death on Monday morning
MNPD is investigating a shooting death on Monday morning(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot overnight.

According to police, a man was found dead on the ground in the parking lot of the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel early Monday morning. The call for a shooting went out just before midnight. The man was found next to a parked vehicle.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Homicide investigation underway at an airport hotel
Homicide investigation underway at an airport hotel(WSMV)

News4 will update as more information is made available.

