Man accused in nurse’s 2020 murder could soon be out on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One of the men accused of shooting and killing Ascension St. Thomas nurse Caitlyn Kaufman could soon be out on bond. Monday, attorneys for Devaunte Hill went before a judge to make the request.

After Monday’s hearing, the judge says she needs time to go through hours of evidence, so the decision on Hill’s bond could take a few weeks. However, attorneys say the judge will set a bond.

As Hill made his way into a Davidson County courtroom Monday, his father, Freddie Smith Jr., took the stand to try and get his son out on bond after 15 months in jail.

His father testified saying he believes his family could make a $100,000 bond.

“Mr. Hill is one of 17 out of 80 individuals who don’t have a bond,” says defense attorney, Georgia Sims.

She also says Hill deserves a bond because the state isn’t seeking the death penalty.

“Tennessee Constitution says the only time a person is presumed innocent without bail is if that person has committed a capital offense,” Sims added.

“Based on Mr. Hill’s conduct as well as his criminal record, that amount should be fairly high compared to other cases,” says General Janice Norman with the District Attorney’s Office.

The state says Hill is a danger to Davidson County. Court records (HYPERLINK TO Jeremy’s PREVIOUS STORY) show he has a violent past. They say he is a drug dealer who committed armed robberies and at one point attempted to kill his grandmother and sister.

“The judge will grant him a bond,” says criminal defense attorney, Jim Todd. “The question is ‘What will the bond be?’”

Todd says because this isn’t a capital offense, he can already predict the outcome.

“Everyone is presumed innocent, so you are weighing those fundamental rights against each other,” Todd explains. “People don’t like it, it’s a very difficult situation.”

Although Hill has been in custody for 15 months, Todd says there may be a reason his attorneys are requesting the bond hearing now.

“I think if you have the money for bond, you’d like to get out sooner,” says Todd. “But a lot of times it takes time to raise it.”

Hill’s attorneys say if he is bailed out, he would be put on house arrest, monitored by GPS, and subject to random search warrants.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.