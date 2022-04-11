The Judds first tour in over a decade, performs at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grammy-winning duo The Judds announce their first tour in over a decade, The Final Tour.

The 10-date arena tour begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends on Oct. 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Martina McBride will join The Judds as a very special guest on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday online.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again,” Naomi Judd said in a news release. “The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter, the best singer of any genre, Wynonna. She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now.”

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have bene with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them,” Wynonna Judd said in a news release.

The Judds are one of the most successful duos in country music history. They will perform Monday night at the CMT Music Awards to perform their international hit and chart-topping single “Love Can Build A Bridge” with the Country Music Hall of Fame as their background, a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction. They will officially be enshrined in the hall of fame in May.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna’s powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.

The Final Tour 2022 dates:

Sept. 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich., with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 1: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 7: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, S.D., with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 8: Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisc., with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 14: Gas South Arena, Duluth, Ga., with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 15: Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Ala., very special guest TBA

Oct. 21: Choctaw Grant Theater, Durant, Okla., with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 22: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, with very special guest Martina McBride

Oct. 27: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, Miss., very special guest TBA

Oct. 28: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., with very special guest Martina McBride.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.