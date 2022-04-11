First Alert Forecast: Isolated strong storms move in tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a beautiful day across the Mid State yesterday, out weather pattern is about to become much more unsettled for the first half of the work week. Make sure you have your umbrella ready to go today with off and on scattered showers and storms expected through our afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the Mid and upper 60s today.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for today as we expected a more organized line of heavy rain to move through the Mid State tonight. Within that line a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, as well as some localized flash flooding.

Tomorrow is looking warmer with highs in the upper 70s. A spotty afternoon shower or storm, but the day looks mainly dry.

A second FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday as, yet another mid-week cold front is expected to march through the Mid State. While we’ll see some showers and storms during the day on Wednesday, the main severe threat will not be until Wednesday evening and Wednesday night when the front moves through. Any storm could produce damaging wind gusts as well as some hail.

Our weather will finally calm down on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday looks beautiful with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine

Clouds and sun mix on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s before rain returns later in the day Sunday.

