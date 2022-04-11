Customers surprised after longtime Nashville pizza restaurant unexpectedly closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hungry pizza-loving customers were greeted with disappointment Monday at Joey’s House of Pizza as they were sad to learn that the restaurant has closed.

Without prior announcement, the 23-year-old pizza hotspot closed its gates and seems to have locked up for good. The pizza house was a Nashville staple, and most loved by people with roots in New York.

If you drove to Joey’s, pizza and pepperoni were on your mind, not gates and locks. Today it was their voicemail that told the tale.

“Sure enough, the gates were locked and this whole place had been closed already.”

We still don’t know why but today around noon a steady stream of lasagna-loving or pizza preferring customers looked to find Joey, and well they could Forget About it.

“This was New York Pizza in Nashville. This is what pizza is all about,”

We’ll have to wait to learn why the restaurant has closed. It’s unlikely due to the lack of customers.

The answer to best the pizza can be fighting words. You’d get a tasty mouthful here.

