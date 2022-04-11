Advertisement

CMT Awards boost tourism downtown


CMT awards caused a lot of hustle and bustle downtown! Did you catch the festivities?
By Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -There was a buzz on Broadway as Nashville got set for some of country music’s biggest stars Monday.

Crews setup a stage in the middle of Broadway for the CMT Awards, and despite sloppy conditions, crowds began forming around 3 p.m.

“I had no idea this much was going on, but it’s usually like this in Nashville,” visitor Jacie Hicks said.

In between a sea of umbrellas, fans hoped to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. The event hurls Nashville onto the center stage of one of country music’s flagship events.

“When we found out [about the CMT Awards] we were like, oh we have to do this,” Sarah Whittle said. “This would be the best ending, we’re leaving tomorrow so we had to finish out our trip with going to this show.”

“I mean, if I see Maranda Lambert today, I don’t know what I’ll do,” Whittle’s friend, Wendy Smith said, laughing.

It’s a dream night for tourism leaders, seeing Nashville as the backdrop for a big night in country music. In the whispers of who will take the stage on Broadway is a new wave of visitors, spending their time and money downtown.

“We kind of decided what we were going to spend, and I think we’ve gone a little bit over what we said we were going to spend but it hasn’t been too bad,” Victoria Mai said.

Broadway was closed at Rep. John Lewis Way throughout the day to make way for the CMT Awards stage.

