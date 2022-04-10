Advertisement

TDOT to halt interstate construction for Easter holiday


(Live 5)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be halting construction work due to increased holiday travel during the Easter weekend.

From Thursday, April 14 at 6 PM to Monday, April 18 at 6:00 AM, TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures.

However, some long-term lane closures on construction projects will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in construction zones. As a result, reduced speed limits will still be in place.

TDOT is urging motorists to follow speed limits, especially in work zones.

