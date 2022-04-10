MRMC named first in Tennessee to receive gold status for prestigious award

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – The Maury Regional Medical Center, Critical Care Unit, received a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence Friday from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The Beacon Award for Excellence is an award that recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes. MRMC officials said the hospital is the only adult critical care in Tennessee to achieve gold status.

“This achievement is reflective of the commitment by our Critical Care team to provide evidence-based care to patients who are facing critical illnesses. It is significant coming on the heels of one of the most challenging times that health care teams have ever faced,” said Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Lumpkins, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “The nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, and other specialists who work together as a multidisciplinary team to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients are to be congratulated for this recognition.”

The award signifies a practical and systematic approach to policies, procedures, and processes that include engagement of staff and key stakeholders; fact-based evaluation strategies for continuous process improvement; and performance measures that meet or exceed relevant benchmarks.

“The Beacon Award for Excellence is a testament to a team’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered, and evidence-based care to patients and families. Creating healthy and supportive work environments empowers nurses and other team members to make their optimal contribution,” Wathen said. “Achieving this award is an honor that brings joy to those who have worked so hard to achieve excellence in patient care and positive patient outcomes.”

The MRMC will receive the award at the annual AACN conference in May in Houston, Texas.

