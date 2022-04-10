Metro Police recover 78 pills of ecstasy, other drugs after traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police recovered 78 pills of ecstasy, 5.13 grams of cocaine, and other drugs during a traffic stop near Ireland Street Saturday night.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, the police pulled over Antonio Patterson for driving through a stop sign. Police say that as the officer approached the vehicle, a Crown Royal Bag was thrown out of the passenger window.

After detaining Patterson, police searched the purple bag that was thrown out of the window and found a scale, 3.7 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag, 5.13 grams of cocaine separated in three bags, and 78 pills of ecstasy in a bag. In addition, police recovered a 9MM pistol underneath the center counsel when searching the vehicle.

When asked who through the bag out of the window, Patterson stated that the woman who was riding in the passenger seat of the car through it out. When she was questioned, she told police that Patterson threw the bag out of the window and that he sold her marijuana and cocaine.

According to the affidavit, Patterson admitted to selling the woman cocaine. He has been charged with a felony drug offense.

