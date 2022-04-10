Advertisement

Metro Police recover 78 pills of ecstasy, other drugs after traffic stop


police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police recovered 78 pills of ecstasy, 5.13 grams of cocaine, and other drugs during a traffic stop near Ireland Street Saturday night.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, the police pulled over Antonio Patterson for driving through a stop sign. Police say that as the officer approached the vehicle, a Crown Royal Bag was thrown out of the passenger window.

After detaining Patterson, police searched the purple bag that was thrown out of the window and found a scale, 3.7 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag, 5.13 grams of cocaine separated in three bags, and 78 pills of ecstasy in a bag. In addition, police recovered a 9MM pistol underneath the center counsel when searching the vehicle.

When asked who through the bag out of the window, Patterson stated that the woman who was riding in the passenger seat of the car through it out. When she was questioned, she told police that Patterson threw the bag out of the window and that he sold her marijuana and cocaine.

According to the affidavit, Patterson admitted to selling the woman cocaine. He has been charged with a felony drug offense.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Middle Point Landfill
Lawmakers discuss new resolution for Rutherford Co. landfill
internet crime generic
Man threatens to post explicit video after accusing girlfriend of blocking him on Facebook
Brandon Swaby
Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale for fatal shooting near BNA
TriStar Medical park
Metro Police arrest man for assaulting nurse at Centennial Hospital