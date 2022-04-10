Metro Police arrest two teens, recover two stolen guns and vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An investigation leads to the arrest of two teens Friday night and the recovery of a stolen Honda Accord and two stolen guns.

With assistance from MNPD and THP helicopters, police located 15-year-old Maurianna Adams and a 16-year-old male at a Stonegate Drive residence. Police say when the teens exited the residence and attempted to drive off in the stolen, a spike strip was deployed. As a result, the vehicle only traveled a short distance before the teens left it and fled on foot.

During the pursuit, Metro Police say officers saw the 16-year-old with a small rifle firearm. Police recovered the gun nearby and took him into custody after a foot pursuit.

Metro Police recovered two stolen guns and a stolen vehicle after arresting two teens Friday night. (Metro PD)

Police say that Adams, who was in possession of a pistol, was also taken into custody. During an interview with police, she admitted involvement in Thursday evening’s armed hold-up of a woman on Harbor Lights Drive. Police say that the victim was chosen at random.

According to police, the Honda Accord was stolen on Tuesday from a residence on Andrew Rucker Lane with the keys being left inside. Police say that the two guns were stolen by an acquaintance of Adams.

Adams has been charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

