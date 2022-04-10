Metro Police arrest man for assaulting nurse at Centennial Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a man Thursday after he choked a nurse after not being re-admitted into the hospital.

According to a police affidavit, Matthew A Dorton called 911 after he was discharged from Centennial Parthenon Pavilion for “drug issues.” Afterward, police say he was brought to the main hospital’s emergency department where he was told by a nurse that he would not be admitted and would need to leave.

Police say Dorton then lunged at the nurse and used two hands to squeeze her neck. The nurse was able to escape and call the police.

According to the affidavit, the strangulation only lasted a second. However, an officer noticed that the victim had a mark on her neck consistent with being choked.

Dorton has been charged with aggravated assault.

