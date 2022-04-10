Metro Police are searching for suspects after fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting in which a 33-year-old man was killed in a parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments, 830 Glastonbury Road.

According to police the shooting occurred at 10:45 a.m. Mario Armondo Rios Ramos was found by officers at deceased, lying on the ground outside a Nissan Titan pickup truck that was backed into a parking spot with the engine still running.

Police say that the truck had been used Saturday at 8:45 am in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado on 989 Murfreesboro Pike. However, police say that Ramos did not fit the suspect’s description.

Suspects in shooting on 830 Glastonbury Road. (Metro PD)

According to the victim’s wife, Ramos left their LaVergne, Tennessee, home Saturday around 9 a.m. in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze with the Tennessee plate 8R2-5EO.

Police have not recovered that vehicle. Metro Police are investigating to see if there is a connection between Ramos and the robbery suspects and how they became in possession of his truck.

Chevrolet Cruz that police say Ramos left in. (Metro PD)

Police say that the suspects may be driving the Cruze. The Nissan pickup truck is being investigated by police.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting, or the Chevrolet Cruze, or who recognizes the robbery suspects in the images above should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.