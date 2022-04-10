Man tries to hit woman with car after attempting to steal car engine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An affidavit said that a man who was hired to fix a woman’s car was charged after allegedly attempting to hit her with his vehicle following a verbal altercation.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, police were called to a residence at 2009 Jones Circle on April 1st after the resident said she feared for her life due to a man who was hired to put a new engine in her car began threatening her.

The victim told police that she had hired Joshua L. Charlton, 35, to replace her motor on Thursday, March 31st. The affidavit said after the victim told Charlton that she was not satisfied with his work and fired him, he began sending her text messages threatening to take her car until she paid him the total amount for the job.

Police said in the affidavit that one of the texts the victim received from Charlton said, “this is far from over.”

After being fired, Charlton returned to the victim’s home, and a verbal altercation ensued after she caught him attempting to take the engine out of her car. The affidavit said Charlton left in his vehicle but quickly turned around, accelerated at a rapid speed, and drove his vehicle directly at the victim.

The affidavit said the victim was able to get out of the way, and Charlton turned around and drove through her fence.

Police charged Charlton with harassment and Aggravated Assault, and he was booked into the Davidson County Jail.

