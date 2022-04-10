Man threatens to post explicit video after accusing girlfriend of blocking him on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday after threatening his girlfriend by posting explicit content online, an affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, police arrested David Kemper, 36, after he threatened to release a video of him and his girlfriend having sex because he believed she blocked him on Facebook.

The victim told authorities that Kemper had gotten angry with her Saturday evening because he believed she blocked him on social media. The affidavit said throughout the evening, she received calls from at least two different numbers and hundreds of texts from Kemper.

The affidavit said the video of the two engaging in sex was recorded without the victim’s knowledge by Kemper. Kemper also told the victim that in addition to releasing the video, he would send a photo of her to her family and community if she did not come to his house and allegedly engage in anal and oral sex.

The victim said Kemper told her that if she were to contact police regarding the situation, the problem would get “much worse.” The affidavit said the Kemper added that he knows where she lives and that he had shown her a part of the video of them having sex.

Kemper was arrested and booked into the Davidson County jail. The victim said she still has the text messages from Kemper for the police to reference.

