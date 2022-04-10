Man arrested in Fort Lauderdale for fatal shooting near BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man was arrested in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting near the entrance of Nashville International Airport Sunday.

According to police, Jamaican national Brandon Swaby, 20 was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Ft. Lauderdale airport. Police say he was trying to fly to Jamaica.

Metro police say that a Nashville arrest warrant charging Swaby with criminal homicide has been issued. He will remain in the Broward County, Florida jail until his return to Nashville.

According to police, 22-year-old Gallatin resident Brandon McCabe was shot around 5:45 pm Tuesday night on Donelson Pike near the entrance of Nashville International Airport.

According to a police investigation, McCabe arranged through Facebook Marketplace earlier in the week to trade his BMW sedan for a Dodge Charger.

Brandon Swaby (Metro PD)

On Tuesday evening, his BMW broke down on Donelson Pike. A person in the BMW called McCabe for assistance. Police said McCabe drove to Donelson Pike in a relative’s SUV. A dispute ensued and McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.

Police say that after the homicide, Swaby traveled to Atlanta and that he flew in from the city to Fort Lauderdale Sunday where he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents with help from federal partners.

