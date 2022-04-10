Lawmakers discuss new resolution for Rutherford Co. landfill

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A resolution regarding outside trash entering the Rutherford County landfill was introduced Thursday.

Rutherford County Rep. Donna Barrett introduced a resolution at the Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Board meeting Thursday stating that the region will prohibit the acceptance of trash from outside counties, including Davidson County.

“From the first day of my administration, we have been seeking solutions to the difficult problems with solid waste in our community. Last night, the actions of the board were a major step towards solving Rutherford County’s solid waste problems,” states Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.

Previously, the Middle Point landfill had been reportedly accepted waste originating outside of the region, as much as 70.27%, 46.9% of that waste being from Davidson County.

In Feb. 2022, the board had previously voted to deny the expansion of the Middle Point Landfill, the main landfill in Rutherford County. With this new resolution, officials hope it will improve the amount of trash within the landfill by attempting to reduce 25% of the number of solid waste facilities produced.

“This move will stop all out of region garbage, including Davidson County, from coming into Rutherford County by the end of the year, representing a 70 percent reduction of waste entering the landfill. This is a complex issue and has taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people, and I especially commend Rutherford County’s Representative Donna Barrett and fellow board members of the Central Tennessee Regional Planning Board! There is still a lot more work to be done.”

The Act also states that regions could not prohibit waste from outside their area if a landfill had agreed to accept waste before July 1, 1991; however, external waste may be restricted once acceptance of outside waste significantly impairs the region’s plan.

A public hearing will be held on April 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the next Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board meeting to determine if this resolution shall pass.

