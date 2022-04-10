Accused auto burglar’s luck runs out after attempting to rob MNPD detective’s car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accused auto burglar was arrested Saturday after attempting to rob an unmarked police car.

Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes Initiative detectives were in the area of 6th Avenue North and Monroe Street at 10:15 p.m. Saturday when they observed Lamarion Buchanan, 18, looking into cars parked in a gravel lot and pulling on door handles.

When Buchanan approached the detective’s vehicle, he pulled on the rear, and driver’s side door handles before realizing that the car was occupied. Authorities said Buchanan then fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

Detectives recovered a .380 caliber pistol that Buchanan had dropped before his arrest that had been reported stolen on April 4th from an unlocked car parked on Hume Street.

Police said Buchanan was charged with attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest. He now has a bond set at $12,500.

