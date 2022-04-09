Semi nearly rolls over I-65 ramp in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police were forced to the entire I-40/I-65 interchange in North Nashville when a tractor-trailer nearly rolled off the elevated ramp on Saturday morning.

A large tractor-trailer was traveling up the ramp from I-40 East to I-65 North around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when it rolled on its side, crashing onto the ramp’s barrier wall. Images showed the trailer hanging over the ramp’s side wall with I-40 traffic moving below.

Police quickly closed both interstates, rerouting traffic around the I-40/I-65 triangle in North Nashville, near Jefferson Street.

The cause of the crash is unknown. News 4 will update as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.