Multiple crashes in Clarksville leaves one person dead

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating two crashes, one of them fatal, that happened on the same road on Saturday morning.

According to CPD, a crash occurred at Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicles took down several power lines, forcing police to re-direct traffic around the area to avoid the downed lines across the roadway.

A second crash occurred shortly after on Tiny Town Road, resulting in a fatality. The investigation team was brought to the scene and Tiny Town Road was closed between Needmore Road and Clearwater Drive for several hours.

The area was reopened around 10 a.m. on Saturday. No more information was provided.

