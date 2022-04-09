Advertisement

Multiple crashes in Clarksville leaves one person dead

Multiples crashes in Clarksville
Multiples crashes in Clarksville
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating two crashes, one of them fatal, that happened on the same road on Saturday morning.

According to CPD, a crash occurred at Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicles took down several power lines, forcing police to re-direct traffic around the area to avoid the downed lines across the roadway.

A second crash occurred shortly after on Tiny Town Road, resulting in a fatality. The investigation team was brought to the scene and Tiny Town Road was closed between Needmore Road and Clearwater Drive for several hours.

The area was reopened around 10 a.m. on Saturday. No more information was provided.

News4 will update as more details emerge on these incidents.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Man arrested for grabbing young girl
Man arrested for grabbing young girl inside Kroger
WSMV man caught recording women in bathroom
Man arrested for recording women in Whataburger bathroom
WSMV semi rolls on I-65 ramp
Semi nearly rolls over I-65 ramp in North Nashville
WSMV semi rolls on I-65 ramp
Semi crash on I-65 ramp in North Nashville