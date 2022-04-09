Man arrested and charged after assaulting 11-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested and charged a 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery after he grabbed the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl.

The incident occurred inside the Hermitage Kroger on March 12. Metro Police say the victim stepped away from Thornhill who then offered her money and fled the scene.

In an interview with detectives, police say that Thornhill claimed to have accidentally bumped into the girl. However, Metro Police state that the video from the store does not support his claim.

Thornhill’s bond is set at $75,000.

