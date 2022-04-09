Advertisement

Man arrested and charged after assaulting 11-year-old girl


Metro Police charged a 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery after he...
Metro Police charged a 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery after he grabbed the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl.(Metro PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested and charged a 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery after he grabbed the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl.

The incident occurred inside the Hermitage Kroger on March 12. Metro Police say the victim stepped away from Thornhill who then offered her money and fled the scene.

In an interview with detectives, police say that Thornhill claimed to have accidentally bumped into the girl. However, Metro Police state that the video from the store does not support his claim.

Thornhill’s bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

