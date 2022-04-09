Franklin Church raises money for Ukraine

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Slavic Baptist Church in Franklin held a fundraiser Saturday to help support Ukraine.

The Baptist Church is made up of people from former Soviet Union countries. 80% of the church’s congregation is Ukrainian.

While members of the church are thousands of miles away, many still have family in Ukraine.

“All of the proceeds from this fundraiser we will transfer to Ukraine,” Vasyl Melnychenko from Slavic Baptist Church said. “To the churches, we came from because many of us have relatives. Myself, I have my mom back in Ukraine. I have a sister and niece there. All we can do is send money out.”

The organizer of the event says the money will help people get food, water, shelter, and possibly help some out of the warzone.

