Woman arrested after months of robbing Nashville area clothing stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Thursday for a string of robberies around Nashville over the past few months.

According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Angela Simpson and an unknown accomplice walked into the Gucci store in the Green Hills Mall on February 22, grabbed three purses worth approximately $10,900 and simply walked out.

Simpson returned to the same Gucci store on the night of March 18, with the same accomplice, and swiped eleven purses before leaving the store. These items totaled approximately $21,580 in value.

Prior to the second theft at the Gucci store on March 18, Simpson and her friend entered Carter’s, an apparel store for children, at One Bellevue Place earlier that day and filled several bags with merchandise and left the store without paying. The total value of these items was approximately $2,000.

These same women were seen at the Carter’s store at One Bellevue Place on March 30, and again filled bags with merchandise and walked out. These items were worth approximately $3,000.

Through hours of surveillance footage, detectives were able to confirm Simpson’s identity and zero in on her and her husband’s address in Hermitage.

Simpson was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple theft charges. In all, Simpson and her accomplice have stolen nearly $37,500 worth of merchandise between the two store locations.

