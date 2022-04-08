Sumner County officers use safer technology for bringing people into custody

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -Deputies with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office were trained Friday on how to use new technology to safely bring people into custody.

The new technology is called BolaWrap. It provides a safe alternative for officers to use when dealing with calls for people dealing with a mental health crisis or displaying dangerous behavior.

Sumner County officers were trained on how to use BolaWrap. (Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

“It was important to find a safe alternative to take combative persons into custody humanely and get them the help they need,” Sumner County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

Sumner County deputies train with BolaWrap device. (Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

Sumner County deputies trained using BolaWrap technology Friday. (Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

