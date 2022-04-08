Students weigh in on historic Supreme Court confirmation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history Thursday as she will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Some Tennessee State University students say a glass ceiling has been shattered.

“I have people in my family that are lawyers, and it is great to finally be recognized,” TSU student Darryan Walker said.

Students who talked to News4 Thursday say Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court was a win.

“I love it,” TSU student Austin said. “I believe it is past due for the first black woman to be nominated and confirmed to the supreme court. It is very monumental considering here at Tennessee State. We have a black woman who was the president.”

The students say they are impressed by Brown-Jackson’s resume, however, Tennessee Senators weren’t sold.

“Judge Jackson is a very accomplished juror, she is intelligent, but I am looking for a person who is going to have a lifetime appointment. In that case, we need to make certain whoever has that position will interpret the constitution as it is written, not as they might intend it to be,” Senator Bill Hagerty said.

Senator Bill Haggerty as well as senator Marsha Blackburn both voted no.

“She is backed by some extremist groups who want to pack the court which would be detrimental to the long-term survival of the supreme court. She’s not been willing to comment on this at all,” Hagerty said.

The final vote was 53-47, inspiring these students in Middle Tennessee.

“It is a big moment for black Americans and really all Americans,” Austin said.

